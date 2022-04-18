ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS 2021 Tax Deadline: What Families Need to Know

By Devan McGuinness
Fatherly
Fatherly
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It feels like just yesterday we were preparing for the start of tax season. But the deadline is already here – for most states. If you’ve not filed your taxes yet, if you have and wonder when you can expect to see a return, here’s what families need to...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

COLA increase 2022 Social Security payment – Exact date huge monthly checks will hit your account

THE next batch of COLA checks is set to hit bank accounts in the coming days — here's the exact date your huge monthly check will arrive in April. Due to the increased cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022, many retired Americans were able to better budget as COLA raised the total average benefit for individual retirees to approximately $1,657 per month and $2,753 per month for couples.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Tax Credit#Deadlines#Tax Return#Patriots
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
JC Post

Help with Utility, Rent Deposits Now Available for Eligible Renters

Officials with the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) announced today that Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) grant funds provided by the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation are still available to income eligible tenants who rent their homes. The Agency received a $100,000 grant award to help low-income Kansans...
HOUSE RENT
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Tax refunds: Here's where Americans get the biggest IRS refunds

Although 3 in 4 Americans will get a tax refund from the IRS this year, not all refunds are equal. Residents of certain states tend to receive bigger checks than others, according to a recent analysis of IRS data from financial site Lending Tree. The biggest tax refunds are found...
WYOMING STATE
Fatherly

Fatherly

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy