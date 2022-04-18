ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identifying High-Risk Recurrent Clostridioides Difficile Patients for Bezlotoxumab

By Nina Cosdon
contagionlive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe greatest risk factors for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) were age of at least 65 years, severe primary CDI, and use of non-CDI antibiotics. Patients with these risk factors should be prioritized for bezlotoxumab therapy. Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) is the most common hospital-acquired infection in the US....

www.contagionlive.com

