Identifying High-Risk Recurrent Clostridioides Difficile Patients for Bezlotoxumab

The ratio of mean platelet volume (MPV) to count (PC) (MPV/PC) has been applied in the diagnosis and prognosis of various malignancies. However, the prognostic value of MPV/PC in gastric cancer has not been studied yet. This study aims to explore the prognostic value of neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR), combined neutrophil-platelet score (CNPS), systemic immune-inflammation index (SII) and MPV/PC in patients with resectable gastric cancer. In this study, the medical records of patients with gastric cancer in two centers were retrospectively analyzed. Kaplan"“Meier and log-rank were tests applied to analyze the survival differences of patients with various inflammation indexes. A nomogram prognostic model was established to predict the 3- and 5-year survival rate of patients with resectable gastric cancer. In the two cohorts, Kaplan"“Meier analysis that the postoperative survival time of gastric cancer patients with low MPV/PC, high NLR, high PLR and high SII was significantly shorter than that of patients with high MPV/PC, low NLR, low PLR or low SII. Compared with NLR, PLR, SII and CNPS, MPV/PC was more accurate in determining the prognosis of patients with gastric cancer than other indexes, and multivariate analysis confirmed that MPV/PC was an independent prognostic factor for patients with resectable gastric cancer. The nomogram model established based on tumor size, TNM stage and MPV/PC was more accurate than TNM stage in predicting the 3- and 5-year survival rate of patients with resectable gastric cancer. Preoperative MPV/PC is a new independent prognostic index and a potential marker for treatment response monitoring in patients with resectable gastric cancer. The nomogram model for postoperative prognosis of gastric cancer established based on MPV/PC, tumor size and TNM stage is helpful for developing more accurate and timely individualized therapeutic regimens.

CANCER ・ 9 HOURS AGO