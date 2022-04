OptiTherm: Fabric is designed to withstand the cold and provide a layer of thermal comfort. Full-zip with contrast zipper binding and Callaway logo rubber zipper pull Front open pockets Comfortable Feminine Fit Contrast embroidered Callaway logo on right sleeve. Steer clear of the water hazards and produce your best shots in this women’s full zip thermal mock pullover from the Callaway Standard Collection, which fuses a classic look into a roomier fit. Crafted with waffle knit, this fleece is woven to prevent cool air from infiltrating the inside. This jacket is heathered to create a subtle two-tone appearance and the bindings on the full-zipper closure provides contrast, and finished with the Callaway Tour Logo on the right sleeve. Opti-Therm keeps you warm by creating a barrier between you and the cold weather.

APPAREL ・ 29 DAYS AGO