NEW YORK -- The Giants and New York Mets waited an extra day for their first meeting of the year and an extra inning to decide it. In the bottom of the 10th, the Mets won it. Francisco Lindor's walk-off single to right-center gave the Mets a 5-4 win in a game that featured plenty of drama, including earlier in the inning. It appeared the Giants scored the go-ahead run on an error in the top of the 10th, but a lengthy review overturned a close call at first and ended the top half of the inning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO