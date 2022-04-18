ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

Ford Bronco Can't Roll With The Tide, Gets Swallowed By The Sea

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford Bronco might be an off-road vehicle, but it's not a submarine. One Bronco owner found that out the hard way this weekend when his four-door Ford 4x4 became stuck in a sand bar, only for the high tide to submerge the Bronco. It's been stuck since Saturday in Bar...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 6

Related
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Bronco Humiliated the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Again on Consumer Reports

The Jeep Wrangler is an American classic, full stop. However, the reemergence of the Ford Bronco nameplate has had the 4×4 SUV world in a tizzy for years now. The Bronco debuted in 2020, and since then, love for the Bronco has yet to wane at all. Now that Consumer Reports has tested and scored the 2022 Ford Bronco, the battle between it and the 2022 Jeep Wrangler sees another crushing defeat at the hands of Ford.
CARS
Digital Trends

Off-roading in a plug-in Jeep is like hiking with A/C

For an activity that takes place in nature, off-roading doesn’t have a particularly green image. Most electric cars weren’t designed to venture into the wilderness that their zero-emission powertrains are ostensibly protecting, leaving that territory to gas guzzlers. The most famous name in off-road vehicles aims to change that.
MOAB, UT
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Stuck In Water Can't Be Saved

Making one wrong turn can have life-changing consequences. As the owner of this sorry-looking Ford Bronco discovered firsthand. They also learned a tough lesson about Maine's tidal patterns. The "how" is unclear, given the Bronco's off-roading capabilities. The popular Jeep Wrangler alternative was lost to the tides this week, discovered...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

See the Spy Shots of the All-New 2024 Mustang

The sportscar world is changing–and electrifying–rapidly. But the Ford Mustang has been a standby since 1964 and it’s not going anywhere soon. Spy shots of the next-gen, 2024 Mustang are already rolling in. Some aspects of the car are changing, but the classic Mustang’s basic package remains very much the same.
CARS
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

