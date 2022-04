By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The kitten found wandering alone just off of the East Busway has found her happy ending. Port Authority crews touring the busway on Tuesday found her near the Wilkinsburg station. She came right up to them from the side of the road, meowing and purring loudly. While on a tour of the East Busway we found a kitten near Wilkinsburg Station. pic.twitter.com/KD3iWCgwTI — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) March 22, 2022 She got a ride back to Port Authority headquarters downtown with the crew where she spent the day snacking and napping through meetings. After the workday, a member...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO