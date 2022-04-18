Take it or leave it: Negotiations in luxury market fall to 0%

Kitchen renovations aren’t always easy. It can be hard to find a balance between something safe and timeless versus something loud and fun. A simple solution? Kitchen backsplashes. It’s an element that all too often gets overlooked—but it’s the perfect middle ground. Usually taking up less space than the cabinetry, it’s a lower-committal way to be able to experiment with a something you might not want on the walls or cabinets. There’s also so much potential for versatility: from rosy-hued scalloped tiles to bright geometric wallpapers, we’ve got plenty of inspiration for your next reno project. Below, we’ve rounded up five houses with kitchen backsplashes that serve as a reminder that it can be a defining moment for your space.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO