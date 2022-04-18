ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take it or leave it: Negotiations in luxury market fall to 0%

By Sasha Jones
therealdeal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the market for a New York luxury unit and hoping to talk your way into a better price? You’re officially out of luck. Negotiability in Manhattan for units priced $4 million and up fell to 0 percent, a stat not seen since 2014, according to the latest market report from...

