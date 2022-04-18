ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reebok Women’s Hero Brand Read

womenfitness.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReebok Women’s Sports bra with medium-impact secures and supports. Whether you have got...

www.womenfitness.net

womenfitness.net

Womens Plus Size Floral Print Spaghetti Strap Swing Wrap Dress

Style: Casual,Chic,Cute,Baggy,Feminine and Classy. Feature: It has a Stretchy Empire Waistline so that is Great to Hide the Tummy or Belly.The Top Part of the Dress Fits Snug and the Bottom Flows. Season: Spring,Summer,Autumn. Length: Midi Length,Knee Length. Sleeve Type: Sleeveless,Adjustable Spaghetti Strap. Pattern: This Vintage Dress has Print Version...
APPAREL
womenfitness.net

Long Sleeve Workout Shirts for Women Crew Neck Basic Tee Tops

The hem perfect joining together design， great matches skirts, shorts and yoga pants, keep you comfortable all day long. great for workout/ yoga /casual wear .it’s perfect for the gym,running,hiking ,or other leisure activities. Made with breathable and soft quality fabrics. Specifications: Please check your measurements to make...
YOGA
womenfitness.net

Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt

This Hanes Nano t-shirt for women is so light and soft you’ll fall in love with it. Ultra-light 100 percent ring-spun cotton jersey feels great on your skin and drapes beautifully.
APPAREL
#Sports Bra#Reebok Women
papermag.com

Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Shape Magazine

Lizzo's Shapewear Brand Started a Conversation On Body Image

Lizzo is launching her own shapewear brand — a 100-piece collaboration with Fabletics called Yitty. The news has much of the singer's global fanbase psyched about her latest venture, especially since it will include sizes XS to 6X. Amid the excitement, though, came some social media criticism that shapewear, which has traditionally served to hide or conceal "flaws" and/or make the body appear slimmer, runs contrary to Lizzo's signature brand of unconditional self-love. It's criticism that Lizzo herself has tackled head-on ahead of Yitty's official launch on April 12.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

The Iconic Tory Burch Logo Sandals Come In an Office-Ready Style That’s 47% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Per Olivia Rodrigo and every It Girl of the moment, micro mini skirts and Coach shoulder bags are making major comebacks. Another style that’s on the rise again are Tory Burch’s signature slides. They’re as classic as they get and hold their crown as some of the most versatile shoes you can wear during the spring and summer. The Double T logo never fully left the mainstream, but it has lost some relevance...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Clashing Animal Prints to the 2022 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the 2022 Grammy Awards is, in a word, wild. The rapper played with animal prints for the star-studded event on April 3 in Las Vegas, wearing a leopard-patterned Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing tiger print on the interior lining of the gown. The sexy silhouette consisted of a hip-high slit and one-shoulder neckline that was finished with a thick band of yellow gemstones. A single brooch at the top of her leg slit added to the sparkle and drew attention to her leggy moment as she posed for photos. Megan accessorized with snake-like earrings that nearly grazed the tips of her shoulders, armfuls of chunky gold bangles, plenty of bold rings, and strappy black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Upgrades Basic Pullover With Lululemon Pants, Louis Vuitton Handbag & Yeezy Sneakers for Pilates

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey is a master at cozy street style fashion. The SKN by LH founder was the ultimate material girl as she arrived at a Forma Pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey kept it casual in a pearl gray pullover from Los Angeles streetwear brand Joah Brown. The vintage-inspired sweatshirt is crafted from custom knit French terry fabric and includes ribbed accents, a hidden kangaroo pocket and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs. Anderson continued with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s one thing that Tracee Ellis Ross likes to do, it’s dance in funny Instagram videos. Yesterday, the “Black-ish” star used the platform to model her new tortoise-print hair pick from her Pattern Beauty brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross went with a blue denim button-up — which she rolled up the sleeves — that from afar didn’t appear like it was made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

J Lo Somehow Made Elastic-Waist Pants Look Cool

Jennifer Lopez has a way of dressing to the nines, even when it comes to her casual wear. When she's not walking the red carpet in a stunning gown, chances are you will find her wearing a laid-back outfit that's equally as eye-catching. Her latest look is a prime example. Lopez was seen out running errands with boyfriend Ben Affleck while in Los Angeles. For the casual outing, she wore a simple white crop top that came in a boxy silhouette. The singer styled the shirt, which revealed a sliver of skin, with a pair of white utility trousers that took us back to the early aughts: elastic-waist pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Gives ‘American Song Contest’ the Cold Shoulder in Edgy Leather Dress & Booties

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson debuted her edgiest look yet while for the second week of “American Song Contest” in  Universal City, Calif., yesterday. The “Stronger” musician posed on the red carpet in a black leather dress with a cold-shoulder silhouette that created a plunging neckline. Complete with a wrapped top and skirt, puffed sleeves and buckled shoulder straps, the outfit was utterly edgy. Clarkson finished her rock n’ roll ensemble with gold earrings, as well as sheer black tights. Completing the “American Idol” winner’s look was a set of matching black ankle booties. The style featured black leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

21 Lululemon Deals to Shop Now: Save on Leggings, Tops, Joggers and More

Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways on a page that you might have missed before. Lululemon just dropped new deals in its We Made Too Much section filled with major discounts up to 40% off its popular athletic apparel. Not only is the stylish legging on sale, it's also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best this spring.
APPAREL

