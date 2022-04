Spring cleaning isn’t just about tidying up your living space — it’s also the ideal time of year to clean up your business’s keywords online and ensure that your SEO strategy is up to date and ready to attract more attention as we head into the second half of the year. The best way to do this is to use Semrush. The online marketing platform brings together over 50 tools to empower users to grow their online presence across key marketing channels. Tested by 7 million professionals across different fields, it’s the ultimate way to ensure your online marketing is pitch perfect. Whether you’re looking to grow your small-business needs or you’re a freelance marketer keen to boost your success rate, Semrush has it all, easily beating competition like Alexa Rank.

6 DAYS AGO