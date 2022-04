Former president Donald Trump is once again falsely claiming New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into whether he committed tax fraud is diverting law enforcement resources needed to fight street crime. Mr Trump, who frequently describes investigations into alleged wrongdoing by him or his family as part of what he calls a series of illegitimate “witch hunts” because the probes are overseen by Democrats, said in a statement emailed to reporters that Ms James “should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World” rather than...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO