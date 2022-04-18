ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan petition brings back beloved Taco Bell menu item

By ADAM FORGIE
newschannel20.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Less than two years after removing several items from its menu, Taco Bell will bring back a fan favorite: The Mexican Pizza. Taco Bell confirmed the menu change Monday saying the dish will return May 19. Taco Bell cites two reasons for bringing back its...

