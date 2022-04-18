ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an influencer and an engaged man wouldn’t stop sending me the most disgusting messages – I got the best revenge

By Kenley Stevenson
 1 day ago

AN INFLUENCER has found sweet revenge after an engaged man reached out to her on Instagram with nasty comments.

Social media creator, Shelby Eckard, posted a video sharing the disturbing comments that a man, who wasn't even single, had privately messaged her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071eHQ_0fCcMYDk00
Shelby Eckard shared a conversation she had on Instagram with a taken man Credit: TikTok/pcossupportgirl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pblbj_0fCcMYDk00
Once she said she wasn't interested, he got mad and sent her nasty messages Credit: TikTok/pcossupportgirl

The first message she received from him read: "You are literally perfect, I would do anything to get to know you like for real."

She responded saying: "That's very kind! But I am not really interested or available at the moment. Have a good day!"

Instead of accepting the rejection and moving on, the man replied: "I'd treat you real nice."

Again, Eckard repeated how she felt, saying: "I'm sure you believe that! But again, I am not available nor interested."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgAv8_0fCcMYDk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVV3x_0fCcMYDk00

Clearly upset with her response, the engaged man said: "For real? You're lucky someone like me would even think about touching your b***h a**."

Not putting up with his disturbing message, she wrote back: "K. I am most certainly a b***h. But you will not be touching any of me - including my a**."

"And you should save some a** and get out of my inbox before I show you what a b***h I can be!"

Eckard then added: "Also, upon further review, I think your FIANCÉE probably would like to weigh in on this."

The man, clearly scared to get his fiancée involved, responded: "F**k you, you fat b***h. No need to get others involved."

She sent screenshots of the conversation to his fiancée, saying: "So speaking of fires... your fiancée is one - a dumpster fire. Throw the whole man out honey."

The fiancée responded to the proof, saying: "Was this recent? today? OMFG."

"Yeah babes. I'm so sorry. But honestly, you're too hot for someone with bad manners and bad grammar. I won't even touch the weird facial hair," Eckard said to the fiancé.

"INVOLVING OTHERS? I could die," the man's significant other said about the screenshots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbxVl_0fCcMYDk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tl59b_0fCcMYDk00

Updating her followers, Eckard said she was blocked by both the man and woman on Instagram.

"I bet she stays with him," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09DPyW_0fCcMYDk00
She told the man she was going to show his fiancé the messages Credit: TikTok/pcossupportgirl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6xxL_0fCcMYDk00
'No need to get others involved,' he said Credit: TikTok/pcossupportgirl

