A young high school basketball player shot multiple times over the weekend at a house party in Las Vegas is recovering from the gunshot wounds. According to Fox 5 KVVU-TV, high school senior Aaliyah Gayles, currently ranked No. 8 in the nation by ESPN, is recovering after being hit multiple times while attending a house party in North Las Vegas. The five-star basketball recruit from Spring Valley High School was one of four people shot on Saturday evening.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO