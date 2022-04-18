The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program is Now Accepting Proposals for Urban Tree Planting Projects

Picture this: You step into your garden, and the beds are brimming with flowers that thrive on benign neglect. You seldom need to water them, and they don’t require much in the way of fertilizer, either. What’s more, you feel like Snow White as birds, bees and butterflies congregate around you, eating seeds and gathering pollen.It feels like a dream, but it doesn’t have to be. If your idea of the perfect garden includes abundant plants that do well with little human intervention, while attracting and supporting all manner of pollinators, you can make it real by planting native plants.The...

