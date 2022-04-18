ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program is Now Accepting Proposals for Urban Tree Planting Projects

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is funding urban forestry tree planting projects to help cities and counties, schools, and nonprofit organizations with conservation efforts. The Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) Community Tree Planting Program applications are now open to help increase and enhance urban and community tree...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

Berlin now accepting proposals for state's Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program

BERLIN – The town is now accepting proposals for the state’s 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program. Non-profit organizations that operate programs benefiting the Berlin community must submit a proposal to the Town Manager’s Office in Berlin Town Hall, 240 Kensington Rd., no later than Friday, April 29. This allows eligible organizations to receive contributions from businesses to fund community programs.
BERLIN, CT
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. Homeowner Assistance Program Accepting Applications Now

The federally funded New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund program established through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery has launched and is accepting applications. The program provides aid to eligible residents of New Hampshire who are struggling to pay their mortgage, property taxes, utility bills, and other housing...
HEALTH SERVICES
Family Handyman

How to Remove Invasive Plant Species for Good

The tag at the garden center may say that a plant is “long blooming, low maintenance and fast growing.” If this description seems too good to be true, it’s because it sometimes is. Many plants once recommended for the garden have expanded beyond our landscapes and invaded...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Tennessee State
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
Grice Connect

Housing Rehabilitation Program now accepting applications

The City of Statesboro hosted a community meeting on March 23 to discuss details of the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Program. The first of three, this week’s meeting kicked off the program’s initial phase which includes low-to-moderate income owner-occupied housing. As previously reported by Grice Connect, the City...
STATESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Planting#Urban Forestry#Taep#State
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
Rutherford Source

Columbia State Accepting Summer and Fall 2022 Applications

Columbia State Community College’s summer semester begins May 23 and important deadlines are fast approaching for new and returning students. New students and returning students who have missed one or more semesters must apply for summer admission by May 9. Summer and fall registration is currently open for all admitted students. Summer registration closes May 18. Students must apply for fall admission by August 5. Fall registration closes August 16.
COLUMBIA, TN
BobVila

How NOT to Plant a Tree on Arbor Day

The first Arbor Day celebration occurred in Nebraska on April 10, 1872. More than 1 million trees were planted in the state on that day. By 1920, at least 45 states and territories were celebrating Arbor Day. Today, the official day to celebrate trees in the United States is on the last Friday in April. Many communities culminate this day by organizing large-scale tree planting events. Planting a tree is a wonderful way to mitigate the climate crisis and beautify your community, right? Well, not always.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Tree Hugger

How to Restore Native Forests on a Small Scale

Tackling the climate crisis involves, above all else, taking steps to make sure we significantly reduce emissions in the first place. But we do also need to think about mitigating climate change through conservation of crucial ecosystems, and through reforestation and afforestation efforts. Creating new forests is far more than...
INDUSTRY
Rutherford Source

Mayor McFarland Announces “Letter of Intent” for Long-Term Sale of City’s Solid Waste

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced Wednesday, April 13, 2022, a letter of intent among WastAway, LLC and Argos USA LLC and the City. The letter is a step toward utilizing in Argo USA’s Calera, Alabama cement plant sustainable engineered fuel manufactured by WastAway and derived from the City’s solid waste. This letter of intent results from the economic viability study of WastAway’s refuse-derived fuel—SE3—that the City commissioned in July 2021. If formalized, the City project would deliver Argos a fixed minimum quantity of 104 tons of SE3 fuel per day over a 10-year period. The overwhelming majority of this fuel would be generated from solid waste generated within Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Field & Stream

The Best Trees (and Two Shrubs) for Deer Hunters to Plant

In honor of Earth Month—and Earth Day later this week—we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with a series of stories that are all about getting outside and getting your hands dirty to benefit wild places and wildlife. Every day this week, we’ll share articles about habitat projects, gear-repair tips, and conservation calls-to-action. Welcome to Dirt Week.
ANIMALS
The Independent

For Earth Day, plant native plants, practice benign neglect

Picture this: You step into your garden, and the beds are brimming with flowers that thrive on benign neglect. You seldom need to water them, and they don’t require much in the way of fertilizer, either. What’s more, you feel like Snow White as birds, bees and butterflies congregate around you, eating seeds and gathering pollen.It feels like a dream, but it doesn’t have to be. If your idea of the perfect garden includes abundant plants that do well with little human intervention, while attracting and supporting all manner of pollinators, you can make it real by planting native plants.The...
GARDENING
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy