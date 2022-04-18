ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Concrete Project To Temporarily Close Cahill Park Playground

By Doug Randall
 1 day ago
The playground at Cahill Park in Cheyenne is expected to close for a few days next week for some concrete work, weather permitting. The closure is expected to...

The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney Park Project raises over $711,000 for new Legion Park playground

SIDNEY – Construction on a new playground in Legion Park in Sidney will begin next month. Sidney Park Project committee members announced Thursday afternoon they’ve reached their $700,000 goal. “Sidney is alive, well and thriving,” Park Project Team Member, Sarah Sinnett said. “We can’t thank our donors enough....
SIDNEY, NE
WTVM

ADA accessible playground to come to Auburn park

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new ADA-accessible playground is coming to Town Creek Park on Gay Street in Auburn. The playground is currently under construction, and if weather permits should be completed soon. The city of Auburn has asked parents not to allow their children to enter the playground or...
AUBURN, AL
KOLD-TV

Remodeled playground at James D. Kriegh Park opens in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley town leaders will gather to show off a new playground at James D. Kriegh Park Thursday morning, March 24. The playground has been closed since early February to install new equipment and a ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 am. The previous...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
WLUC

Crowdfunding campaign launched for ‘Jackson Mine Playground’ project in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee will gain an inclusive playscape through the anticipated success of a crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and city of Negaunee announced Wednesday. The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity. If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding...
NEGAUNEE, MI
KGAB AM 650

Thousands Affected in Laramie Power Outage

There is currently a power outage affecting Laramie, according to Rocky Mountain power. As of 11:30 am, Rocky Mountian Power stated that an estimated 2,200 people are without power in the city. According to the website, the usual estimated time of a power outage is about 3 hours after it...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Bear Goes on a Wild Beer Bender on Campground, Sleeps it Off

This is proof that even bears need to know their limits. A throwback story tells of a bear who downed zillions of beer on a campground then passed out for a long nap. Disclaimer: this is not new, but it's more than worth telling again. This was 18 years ago in Washington state when an apex predator became an apex partier. His beer bender became so notorious it was covered by NBC News.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Avian Influenza Found in Wyoming Birds

A total of five birds from three Wyoming counties have tested positive for a highly contagious avian influenza. The birds tested included two great horned owls from Park County and three Canadian geese, one of which was from Bighorn Country and the other two from Fremont County. The Wyoming State...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne, WY
