Haverhill, MA

Haverhill police officer charged with OUI in Easter Sunday crash

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIOug_0fCcMHSd00
Haverhill police officer charged with OUI in Easter Sunday crash

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A police officer from Haverhill has been placed on leave after being charged in a Sunday evening crash.

Investigators say Carlos Arriaga was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Liquor.

The crash happened on Essex Street just before 8:00 p.m. Arriaga was off-duty at the time.

Haverhill Police say Arriaga was driving a 2017 Mercedes GLE 350 when he hit a parked car and a driver inside a Honda CRV.

Both the Honda driver and Arriaga suffered minor injuries.

Arriaga is now on administrative leave

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

