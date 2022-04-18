Haverhill police officer charged with OUI in Easter Sunday crash (Nick Papantonis)

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A police officer from Haverhill has been placed on leave after being charged in a Sunday evening crash.

Investigators say Carlos Arriaga was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Liquor.

The crash happened on Essex Street just before 8:00 p.m. Arriaga was off-duty at the time.

Haverhill Police say Arriaga was driving a 2017 Mercedes GLE 350 when he hit a parked car and a driver inside a Honda CRV.

Both the Honda driver and Arriaga suffered minor injuries.

Arriaga is now on administrative leave

