OAKLAND — Ronald Eugene Sisler, 78, of Oakland, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Born April 6, 1944, in Accident, he was a son of the late Ralph and Mae (Keller) Sisler. He was a lineman/cable technician for Verizon and retired...

