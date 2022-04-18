ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House targets Rick Scott plan on Tax Day

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsCvU_0fCcLjwe00
Tweet

The White House on Monday used the occasion of Tax Day to go after Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) proposed tax plan, arguing it shows the gulf between GOP proposals and the Biden administration’s priorities.

A fact sheet released by the White House press office highlighted aspects of Scott’s policy proposals that would raise taxes on middle-class and lower-income Americans, contrasting it with Biden policy proposals like the child tax credit and subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

“This Tax Day, it’s a clear choice. And the President is going to continue fighting for middle-class tax relief and to make sure the richest Americans and largest corporations don’t pay a lower rate than middle-class families,” the White House said in its fact sheet. “And he will fight against the Republican plan to raise taxes on middle-class families and to threaten the future of Social Security and Medicare, while continuing giant hand outs to very top and the largest corporations.”

The White House tied congressional Republicans to Scott’s plan, despite the fact that many in the GOP have distanced themselves or have yet to embrace the senator’s proposals. The fact sheet alleges the Republican plan would increase taxes on middle class families by an average of nearly $1,500 this year, and would cut Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Biden has repeatedly pledged not to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000 as he and congressional Democrats discuss ways to fund billions in spending on climate, health care and family care programs.

“The President believes we have a sacred commitment to our nation’s seniors, while the Republican plan puts that at risk,” the fact sheet states.

Biden also routinely criticizes Republicans for enacting a tax cut during the Trump administration that he and Democrats argue disproportionately benefitted corporations and wealthy Americans. The president has pushed for a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations and a higher corporate tax rate to ensure large businesses pay their fair share. The 2017 tax bill passed by Republicans lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Scott released his 11-point plan in late February, and it has become a frequent subject of Democratic attacks in the months since. One of the proposals called for all Americans to pay taxes, even a small amount. Scott has clarified that it wouldn’t apply to seniors or those who aren’t “able-bodied.”

While Scott asserted at the time that the plan did not represent the Senate GOP conference or the National Republican Senate Committee, the campaign arm that he leads, the plan received a chilly reception from many of his Republican colleagues.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of the Republican Senate majority agenda,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said days after Scott’s plan was released.

In an interview with The Hill last month, Scott said he would continue to workshop his policy agenda and insisted GOP candidates across the country would run their own campaigns rather than be tied to his platform.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rick Scott
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Corporate Tax#Tax Relief#The White House#Gop#Americans#Medicare#Republicans#Democrat
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

541K+
Followers
65K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy