NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for The Batman. The Riddler threw a lot of mysteries at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman, but none were quite as puzzling as his very last scene in the movie, which featured Paul Dano’s Riddler and an “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” — that’s how he was officially credited in the film — speaking about Batman and Gotham City and the start of a budding friendship. The unseen prisoner was played by Barry Keoghan, one of the film’s top-billed stars who doesn’t appear in the rest of The Batman.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO