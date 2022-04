Cake auction upcoming

ZANESVILLE — The 36th annual Carr Center Cake Auction will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 and 28 at Secrest Auditorium. The theme is Our Bee-Loved Community.

One can listen to the auction on 1240 AM and 102.3 FM on the radio. It will be live streamed at whiznews.com.