ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Real Madrid's grit key to LaLiga title push, Liverpool-Man City lessons, Man United's tough day, more

By Gabriele Marcotti
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a weekend of yet more drama and excitement across European soccer's top leagues as Real Madrid moved (dramatically) closer to clinching LaLiga, Paris Saint-Germain closed on yet another Ligue 1 crown, Liverpool bested Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals and Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Manchester United...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Neymar
Daily Mail

Xavi is left 'angry' over Barcelona's 'lack of desire and determination' in shock defeat by Cadiz and admits they 'missed a golden chance' to pick up points in the race for Champions League football

Xavi Hernandez is 'angry' about Barcelona's loss to Cadiz as he felt the Catalan giants 'missed a golden chance' to separate themselves from those fighting for Champions League places and keep themselves in the title race. Barcelona - who are in a four-team race to get into the Champions League...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Laliga#European#Manchester United#Espn#Fa Cup#Bayern Arsenal
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United vs Liverpool after tragic death of baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night following the death of his baby son.Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced their “deepest sadness” at the passing of their newborn in a statement released on Monday evening.The couple revealed last October that they were expecting twins and though Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend, her brother sadly died.Ronaldo had been due to feature against Liverpool in Tuesday evening’s Premier League clash but United have since announced that he will instead spend time at home with his family.A club statement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

PSG could push for Sergio Ramos exit in 2022

Paris Saint-Germain could look to offload Sergio Ramos this summer after an injury hit campaign in the French capital. Ramos opted to join the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer ahead of the 2021/22 season after bringing down the curtain on an incredible 16 years at Real Madrid. However,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Mauricio Pochettino hints at new Paris St-Germain deal

Manager Mauricio Pochettino says his desire to stay at Paris St-Germain is undiminished despite an underwhelming season fuelling fan discontent. PSG are 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and could clinch the title in Tuesday's round of games. However the club's ultras are demanding changes after another...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Title-chasing Man City, Real Madrid, PSG in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. The defense of the Premier League title is still in Manchester City's hands as the champions host Brighton needing to reclaim top spot from Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side saw one route to a trophy end by losing the FA Cup semifinal to Liverpool on Saturday. But a double can still be won with a Champions League semifinal meeting against Real Madrid to come next week. Guardiola will hope playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who were unused substitutes at Wembley due to injury, will be fit to return against mid-table Brighton. Defender Kyle Walker was also not involved against Liverpool and has not recovered from his ankle problem. City is two points behind Liverpool before playing Brighton, which has beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in recent games. The pursuit of the four Champions League places is the focus of another of Wednesday's matches. Arsenal heads across London to third-place Chelsea after back-to-back losses that saw Mikel Arteta's side slip to sixth spot. At the other end of the standings, Everton will look to move six points clear of the relegation zone by beating Leicester. Newcastle and Crystal Palace meet at St. James' Park, with both 12 points above the drop zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus watches as their unsettled player finally gets first-team football

Mohamed Ihattaren has finally returned to the football pitch months after he joined Juventus from PSV. The Dutchman was a surprising acquisition by the Bianconeri in the summer and they quickly sent him out on loan to Sampdoria in Serie A so he can get playing time. He didn’t play...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Gareth Bale Looked Unbelievably Awkward In Real Madrid Dressing Room After Comeback Win Over Sevilla

Gareth Bale looked completely lost in Real Madrid's dressing room celebrations after the thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Sevilla on Sunday night. Just days after the enthralling Champions League quarter final victory over Chelsea, where they were losing 3-0 in the second leg before going through in extra time, Los Blancos found themselves 2-0 down to a Sevilla side managed by former boss Julen Lopetegui.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals La Liga picks, best bets for April 20

Real Madrid won its 34th La Liga title in 2019-20 and came up just shy of repeating last season, finishing two points behind Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos have an excellent chance of capturing another crown as they are 15 points ahead of second-place Barcelona with six games remaining. Real Madrid (23-6-3) looks to take another step toward clinching when it visits Osasuna (12-8-12) on Wednesday. The teams were unable to get on the scoreboard in their first meeting this season, battling to a 0-0 draw on Oct. 27 in Madrid.
UEFA
The Guardian

Euro 2022 stadium choices appeared unambitious in 2018 – they look worse now

This week the Iceland midfielder Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir voiced her frustration over the choice of venues for this summer’s women’s Euros in England. She questioned why two of her country’s games would be played at the 5,000-capacity Manchester City Academy Stadium and her remarks highlighted a number of important questions, chiefly among them whether the FA was ambitious enough in its choice of stadia and whether it has done enough to adapt to the accelerating growth of the game? Arguably, the answer to both questions is no.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy