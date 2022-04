NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach City Council approved a zoning overlay to allow for bigger hotels and condos in part of Crescent Beach. City leaders and the people who call the quiet beach home have been divided for months over revitalization talks for the area. Now, people living by the ocean in Crescent Beach could have some new neighbors soon.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 29 DAYS AGO