ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Basketball Wives Returns With Cast Full of MVPs in Dramatic First Sneak Peek

By Mike Vulpo
E! News
E! News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?. Get your game face on: The Basketball Wives are back and ready to play. On April 18, VH1 confirmed the reality show is coming back for season 10 with plenty of familiar faces. Veteran cast members Jennifer Williams, Jackie...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 18

Christine Carolyn Reader
20h ago

Why are they bringing this back there might be one who’s still married the rest are all ex’s or girlfriends, AND all they do is fight, they act like their in their 20’s instead of 40-50’s

Reply
4
Related
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Charmaine Quits ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ + Falls Out with Ryan

Charmaine wasn’t happy with the previous season of “Black Ink Crew Chicago.”. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Charmaine had a tough recent season. Her dad was battling cancer. On top of that, running her tattoo shop became a frustrating experience. She had tension with a couple of tattoo artists who took issue with how she did things. In fact, Miss Kitty had some complaints and concerns as well. She knew it had to be difficult for Charmaine to run a business and be there to support her father. Plus, Charmaine was also pregnant with baby number two at the time. So Kitty offered to take charge of certain things. Charmaine wasn’t feeling this and she wanted to remain in charge of things at 2nd City Ink. So they clashed about this.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Benzino Denies 50 Cents Rumors Of Romance With Trans Actress Shauna Brooks

The beef between 50 Cent and Benzino lit up the internet this week, but the latter has returned to clear up a few misconceptions. Fif has targeted Young Buck and Benzino once again as he made claims about the two being sexually interested in transgendered women, and the prodding caused all involved to become trending topics. Videos of trans model-actress Shauna Brooks have also circulated showing her on the phone in a conversation with Benzino, but he has taken to Twitter to share his side of the story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Maxiell
Person
Jackie Christie
Person
Malaysia Pargo
Person
Evelyn Lozada
Person
Jennifer Williams
Person
Tami Roman
Daily Mail

Scheana Shay reveals her Mexican wedding date to Aussie fiancé Brock Davies... and says the nuptials could be featured on the next season of Vanderpump Rules

Scheana Shay is preparing to walk down the aisle to her Australian fiancé Brock Davies this year. And now the Vanderpump Rules star has revealed her wedding date and location. The 36-year-old revealed the exciting news while appearing on Zack Peter and Adam Newell's Spilling Tea Live podcast taping...
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

Kyla Pratt and EJ Johnson on Living Loud and Proud

Allow us to take you down memory lane. When you were younger, can you recall a moment you felt seen? Maybe it was when you got to wear exactly what you wanted to school, or perhaps it was when you watched a cartoon and identified with a character for the first time. The arts have always held the unique power to give individuals a means of expression and show the full breadth of humanity. And no other children’s series has done that like The Proud Family. It goes without saying that the Disney animated series was iconic in its own right. It was the first cartoon from the network to follow the lives of an unapologetically Black family as they navigated the world. And while representation at this moment in time feels as if it’s been a part of the cultural conversation forever, when this series aired in 2001, that wasn’t the case. Few characters, much less animated characters, explored the Black diaspora. In many ways, this series pushed the culture forward through teenage protagonist Penny Proud and her boisterous family’s representation of domestic life, religion, and race.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Here's Where Things Stand Between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges After Celebrity Big Brother

Cynthia Bailey is sharing the latest update on where things stand between her and Todd Bridges today following the drama between them in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. As viewers may recall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Todd found themselves at odds with each other in the Celebrity Big Brother house and exchanged some words when Todd expressed that he was none too happy about Cynthia not voting for him to stay in the house when he was on the elimination block with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Apollo Nida Returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 14

Shereé Whitfield won't be the only notable return when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 kicks off on Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c. The trailer for the new season released on Wednesday, March 30 features another face that's familiar to RHOA fans, and we can't believe who they're hanging out with.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Wives La#Reality Tv#Vh1#Angel Brinks#Love Hip Hop Hollywood
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
NFL
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith Enjoys Lunch Date With BF De’Wayne As Dad Will Deals With Oscars Backlash

The singer looked upbeat as she smiled during her outing in Malibu just days after her father slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Willow Smith is keeping it moving in the wake of her father, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about Will’s wife — and Willow’s mother —Jada Pinkett Smith. The young singer, 21, was spotted enjoying a lunch date with her boyfriend De’Wayne in Malibu on Thursday (March 31). The adorable couple was all smiles as Willow rocked a black leather jacket, with her musician beau keeping it casual in a denim one.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Broke a Major ‘RHOA’ Rule by Getting Together

Long before they became the power couple behind Bravo’s Kandi & the Gang, stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were two single, hardworking professionals focusing on their careers. When Real Housewives of Atlanta fans first met Kandi in Season 2, she was raising her then-6-year-old daughter, Riley, while engaged to Ashley “AJ” Jewell. However, shortly after getting engaged in January 2009, the couple called off the wedding — and in October of that same year, AJ tragically died after sustaining head injuries during a fight.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

E! News

167K+
Followers
43K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy