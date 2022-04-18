ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

2022 Tax Day: Need to File For a Tax Extension? Here's What to Know

NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 18 is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. However, if you need more time to complete your 2021 returns, you can file an extension. Here's what to know:. What Does a Tax Extension Do?. An extension gives you more time to gather your...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

KING-5

Your tax refund may be coming late this year. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — As Tax Day approaches, the IRS is reminding filers about the most common reasons for why it may take longer than expected to get their refunds. The IRS has repeatedly said most federal refunds are issued within three weeks for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit.
CNET

No Tax Refund in Your Bank Account Yet? How to Track It Down

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. If you got your US taxes filed ahead of Tax Day, your next step is getting your refund money. However, if it's been more than three weeks since you submitted your tax return to the IRS and there's still no sign of your refund, it's time to start tracking it down. Tax refunds generally arrive within 21 days -- if no errors are found -- for those who file electronically and have set up direct deposit. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you only have three days left until the tax deadline day of April 18, 2022. (That's also the last day ever to file for any of the $1.5 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2018.)
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
Little Apple Post

IRS offers deadline reminders for last-minute tax filers

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers the deadline to file and pay tax owed for most individual income tax returns is Monday, April 18. The agency wants last-minute filers to know tax help is available to file a tax return, request an extension or make a payment, 24 hours a day on IRS.gov.
TheStreet

How to File an Amended Tax Return With the IRS

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. • If you filed a tax return with missing or incorrect information, you can amend your tax return using Form 1040-X.
Fortune

It’s Tax Day. Here’s when you can expect your refund

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It's here: The due date for most individual tax returns for 2021. If you're part of the majority of taxpayers expecting a refund this year, it might...
CNET

Faster Tax Refunds: Use Direct Deposit to Get Your IRS Money

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 deadline for filing your taxes is four weeks from today -- if you haven't already completed your tax return it's time to look at the best tax software, hire a tax professional or find ways to get tax help for free.
