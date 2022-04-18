Fantastic Beasts 3 Opens to Lowest Number in the Harry Potter Franchise History

Bonnie Wright, the actress, director, and activist best known for portraying Ginny Weasley across all eight Harry Potter films, has officially gotten married. Wright took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and her now-husband, Andrew Lococo, tied the knot on Saturday, March 19th. The announcement was accompanied by a close-up video of their wedding rings, with Wright, whose filmography also includes The Sea and Separate We Come, Separate We Go, revealing that their wedding was "the best day of [her] life." Wright was previously engaged to actor Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrayed young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1, from 2011 to 2012. The post has gotten over 600,000 views on Instagram alone, as well as various congratulations from her Harry Potter co-stars, including Tom Felton and James Phelps.

