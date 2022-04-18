ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Beasts 3 Opens to Lowest Number in the Harry Potter Franchise History

By Michael Baculinao
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the latest entry in the Wizarding World franchise, is finally out in theaters last Easter weekend. Leading up to the release, there have been a lot of questions regarding how it will perform at the box office given the diminishing return of the film series...

IN THIS ARTICLE
