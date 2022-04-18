ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

New butcher shop, marketplace opening next month in former Carfagna’s Meat Market space

By Jack McLaughlin
614now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new butcher shop is opening soon inside the building that formerly housed Carfagna’s Meat Market. The new tenant, Toro Meat Market, will hold its official grand opening on May 1...

614now.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Opelika-Auburn News

Former loan originator opens a coffee shop in Opelika and calls it 'The Coffee Shop'

“The Coffee Shop” is new on the block, sporting a name that speaks for itself and serving up unique drinks with a purpose. The simplicity reflected in the store’s name is exactly what Gleason Jones was striving for when he first opened. Following a period of materialism in his life, Jones said he decided he wanted to start afresh and go back to the basics.
OPELIKA, AL
WLKY.com

New sports bar opens in NuLu Marketplace with 14 TVs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Jason Thomas) — The Nashville, Tennessee-based company behind a whiskey bar and sandwich shop in NuLu has opened a new attraction at NuLu Marketplace,Louisville Business First reports. Gertie's Sports Bar Next Door, 823 E. Market St., is the latest spot from Red Pebbles Hospitality, which opened Gertie's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dublin, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dublin, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Dublin, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Dublin, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
PennLive.com

Flea market at Sugarman’s to close next month

ARCHBALD — Running a shop for nearly 20 years at the Sugarman’s Plaza flea market wasn’t about the stuff for Rosanna Shelp-Staff. Shelp-Staff of Dalton operates R-N-K Refurbished Creations at the Shops at Eynon at 600 Business Route 6, but her variety store’s days are numbered. The flea market is set to close next month.
ARCHBALD, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MAINE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butcher Shop#Gourmet#Discounts#Food Drink#Toro Meat Market
FL Radio Group

Wegmans Issues Recall for Pre-Cut Fruit

Have you bought pre-cut fruit at Wegmans recently? If so, it’s time to check the label on the packaging to see if it has been recalled. The company has announced that some of its “Food You Feel Good About” brand watermelon, pineapple, cantaloupe, and melon sold from New York stores could be contaminated by the bacteria Listeria. The company did not specify which stores in our area sold potentially contaminated fruit.
FOOD SAFETY
100.7 WITL

A Look At Old Michigan Supermarkets

In diggin’ up photos of old general stores and grocers, it got me wondering about supermarkets. Were these over-glorified, mammothly-garish, overstuffed grocery stores a product of the 1950s? Were any large supermarkets around before that? The answer is yes. Many items in the early incarnations of general & grocery...
News Channel 34

Kinder chocolate products recalled for salmonella contamination

(WWTI) — Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. has recalled two of its products for a possible health hazard. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket have been recalled. The recall was initiated since the products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was […]
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TODAY.com

McDonald’s and Burger King are being sued for use of ‘forever chemicals’ in packaging

Two of the most popular fast-food chains in the world are facing lawsuits for using PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, aka "forever chemicals") in their packaging. Many restaurant chains have vowed to eliminate their use of PFAS over time, especially after the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an initiative to restrict their use last year. But it’s apparently not soon enough for some consumers.
FOOD & DRINKS
morningbrew.com

A new marketplace enters the crowded athleisure space

A new online marketplace is running into the crowded athleisure space. But UK-based Apparelle believes it’s built for the race with a platform aimed at women that sells exclusively “activewear and athleisure.”. “What we’ve found is that women find it frustrating flicking through the multiple tabs to find...
APPAREL
MarketRealist

Food Lion Is a U.S. Grocery Store Chain Owned by Netherlands-Based Company

The parent company of the Food Lion grocery store chain is buying back shares from investors. Who owns Food Lion stores?. The Food Lion chain of American grocery stores is owned by the Netherlands-based company Ahold Delhaize. However, the chain has its roots in the U.S. Ahold Delhaize got its start in 1957 as a single grocery store called Food Town in Salisbury, N.C.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy