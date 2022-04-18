‘Superintelligent, leader-type character’: Rogan cheers Musk’s move to buy Twitter

P odcast host Joe Rogan praised Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s possible purchase of Twitter , saying he was “excited.”

“You have to understand,” Rogan said. “You’re alive in the middle of this experience, and it’s playing out, where no one feels comfortable, no one understands what’s happening, no one knows what life really is, no one, not a single person.”

“We’re all calling upon other people for guidance and leadership and support,” Rogan added. “We look to powerful leaders.”

Rogan noted that Musk’s leadership abilities are on full display while discussing the latest developments in his battle with Twitter during the Saturday broadcast of The Joe Rogan Experience.



“That’s why, me included, everyone is so excited that Elon Musk is trying to buy Twitter. We’re like, ‘Yes! The great one!’” Rogan said.

“He’s the superintelligent, leader-type character that seems to have great ethics and morals, too. And he seems to be, like, a guy that if you had a movie character, and the movie character was, like, this super billionaire who didn’t give a f***, but he was super f****ing smart, and he was really, genuinely working to save humanity. That’s that guy.”



Rogan further praised Musk for standing up for free speech when discussing censorship with podcast guest Duncan Trussell, saying he thinks the Tesla and SpaceX CEO genuinely cares about the outcome of his Twitter purchase.

“[Musk is] concerned about censorship,” Rogan noted. “He said, ‘Freedom of speech is someone you don’t like saying something you don’t want to hear.’ He goes, ‘They have to have that right. It’s essential to a democracy.’”

Last week, Musk made an offer to buy 100% of Twitter's shares , but on Friday, Twitter's board voted to adopt a "poison pill" investor strategy in an attempt to stop him from taking over the company.