In the last 30 years of her career, Tyra Banks has done it all: supermodeling, acting, producing, a stint of her own daytime talk show. And lately, she’s been taking on host duties for Dancing With The Stars for the past two seasons. The new gig resulted in a number of criticisms leveled against her, though, particularly about the 48-year-old’s jaw-dropping fashion choices, big entrances on stage, and frequent on-air flubs. To add to the heat thrown Banks’ way, former DWTS host Brooke Burke called her out for being a “diva” on set.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO