The City of Madison along with The Bubbler at Madison Public Library offer an exciting opportunity for an artist(s) to have an 11-month residency in a dedicated art studio at Thurber Park. The Artist-in-Residence has access to a rent-free studio space (including heat, electricity, and water but not WIFI service) for 11-months, and receives a $7,080 stipend. The artist has the opportunity to create an outdoor public artwork for consideration by the City of Madison. In addition, the Artist-in-Residence works closely with The Bubbler at Madison Public Library to engage the local community through open studio days, community workshops, or other strategies determined by the artist and residency administrators. Learn more about this opportunity here.

MADISON, WI ・ 25 DAYS AGO