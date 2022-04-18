ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchor Rebecca Brumfield, husband expecting first child

 1 day ago

WMBD’s Rebecca Brumfield and her husband, Alex, are expecting their first child.

Brumfield made the announcement on social media on Easter Sunday.

In her post, she wrote, “We are so delighted and blessed to be bringing new life into this world. Some bunny sweet will be joining the WMBD family at the end of September.”

On Monday, April 18, Brumfield is 17 weeks. She is due on Sept. 26, 2022.

Congratulations, Rebecca & Alex!

