Kansas City, MO

AdventHealth KC celebrates 0 COVID-19 patients in hospital

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
AdventHealth Kansas City is celebrating zero active COVID-19 patients in their hospital Monday for the first time since March 2020.

The hospital announced the news on social media with their ICU and PCU teams.

"Our ICU and PCU teams have worked tirelessly to provide excellent care for their patients and have faced COVID-19 with grace, compassion and tenacity," the post said.

St Luke's Hospital of Kansas City announced that they reached the same milestone of zero COVID-19 patients in their hospital on March 28, 2022.


