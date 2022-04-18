ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Socastee Boulevard, HCFR says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ysrf_0fCcHWYv00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries are being reported after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just before noon Monday on Socastee Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:57 a.m. to the area of Socastee Boulevard and Bridge Creek Drive. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as lanes of traffic will be blocked for an “extended amount of time.”

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

At least 1 hospitalized after water rescue in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach beach patrol officers were at the scene of a water rescue Friday afternoon. The officers were in the area of 69th Avenue North, according to authorities. Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said at least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

42-year-old woman identified in deadly Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Mayte Ramirez Lopez from Mexico. The coroner’s office says Ramirez has been living in the Myrtle Beach area. The crash happened […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist who lost control of bike identified by coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Anderson, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore. Troopers with Highway Patrol said around 1 a.m. a motorcyclist was heading east on Doubletree Driver near Mayci Way when they lost control of the motorcycle and spilled into the road. The motorcyclist then continued off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier.
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Socastee, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Socastee, SC
Accidents
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Socastee, SC
Horry County, SC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue has announced the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document. SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau, 32, of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a forged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy