Snow in western Maryland, cold rain for rest of the area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are in for a cold night across the region. Baltimore and the Interstate 95 corridor are under a Frost Advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, parts of the state could experience low temperatures in the mid-30s. In fact, some of the northern suburbs are under a Freeze Warning for lows in the low 30s. The Monday morning commuter rush will be cold and dry with thickening clouds. Rain will develop later. Overall, Marylanders will experience a rainy and raw day with highs mostly in the 40s. Winds out of the east will come with 20–30 mile-per-hour gusts, which will make it feel that much colder. Look for moderate rain at times tapering off by midnight in most areas with the potential for an inch of rain, with locally higher amounts. Tuesday will be better, but still cool. At that point, temperature highs will return to the low to mid-50s with breezy conditions, a few clouds, and even a spotty shower. Marylanders will see at least a 60-degree day on Wednesday with more sunshine and lighter winds.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO