Maryland State

Snow in western Maryland, cold rain for rest of the area

By Tony Pann
Wbaltv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Tony Pann says to expect a storm system to hit the Maryland area that may include snow...

www.wbaltv.com

WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
State
Maryland State
KELOLAND TV

Rain (and Snow) in MN and IA This Morning

Morning rain will mix with snow from time to time in extreme eastern KELOLAND this morning and afternoon. Though the amounts of snow will remain light, Minnesota will have a chance of an inch or two of accumulation today and tonight. Otherwise, the rain amounts in Iowa and Minnesota will be around a third to a half inch or more. Rain amounts in extreme southeast South Dakota will range from a trace to a quarter inch.
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
WDVM 25

Man catches heaviest West Virginia catfish on record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another West Virginia state fishing record has fallen, this one a catfish, that broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the […]
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders Weather: Prepare For Wind Gusts And Freezing Temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are in for a cold night across the region.  Baltimore and the Interstate 95 corridor are under a Frost Advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, parts of the state could experience low temperatures in the mid-30s.  In fact, some of the northern suburbs are under a Freeze Warning for lows in the low 30s. The Monday morning commuter rush will be cold and dry with thickening clouds.   Rain will develop later. Overall, Marylanders will experience a rainy and raw day with highs mostly in the 40s. Winds out of the east will come with 20–30 mile-per-hour gusts, which will make it feel that much colder. Look for moderate rain at times tapering off by midnight in most areas with the potential for an inch of rain, with locally higher amounts. Tuesday will be better, but still cool.  At that point, temperature highs will return to the low to mid-50s with breezy conditions, a few clouds, and even a spotty shower. Marylanders will see at least a 60-degree day on Wednesday with more sunshine and lighter winds.
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
