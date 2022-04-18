Is YOUR local chippy on this list? Britain's best fish and chip takeaways and restaurants are revealed

Few things unite Britain as well as a good portion of crispy, battered fish served alongside a chunky plate of golden fried potatoes - usually doused with a healthy splash of vinegar.

And now the UK's best chippies have been revealed, after sampling by mystery diners across the country.

The Fry Awards have crowned their 2021/2022 winners - listed in alphabetical order - after eight months of trying out Britain's best and brightest in batter.

Cumbria appeared to emerge as a headliner location for the best takeaways, with six of the premises.

Lincolnshire also held an impressive array with four of the best chippies and there was a good showing across various parts of Yorkshire.

Establishments were assessed on cleanliness, staff knowledge, professionalism and social media presence.

In order to place on the coveted list, takeaways needed a benchmark score of 96 per cent or over of the 100 marks up for grabs.

The threshold for restaurants was 95 per cent or higher, according to Fry Magazine, which runs the awards and released the list on March 9.

Establishments were assessed on cleanliness, staff knowledge, professionalism and social media presence. Pictured, The Village Fish & Chips in Orpington, Kent

David's Fish & Chips, in Brixham, Devon also made the coveted list this year, as revealed by the Fry Awards

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: 'We're so pleased to announce this year's winners.

'The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.

'It's been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position.

Chips @ No.8, in Prestwich, Greater Manchester. The UK's best chippies and fish and chip restaurants have been revealed, as sampled by mystery diners across the country

Heavenly On The Go, in Crosby, Cumbria (left) and Garioch Fish Bar, in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire (right) both made the top 50 list

'Our 50 Best Takeaway and 10 Best Restaurant winners really do represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal.'

The Fry Awards 2022/23 will open for entry over the coming weeks.

Fish and chips are as an engrained in the UK's national identity as are the shops which run them, traditionally being managed as small family businesses.

The iconic dish was one of the few foods which wasn't rationed during World War II and according to Historic UK became so wildly popular that one shop in Bradford had to hire a doorman to handle the queues in 1931.

Fish Kitchen 1854, in Maesycwmmer, Monmouthshire made the list for the 50 best fish and chip takeaways

2021/2022 Fry Award winners

50 best fish & chip takeaways:

Alrewas Fryer, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire

Auckley Friery, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Burnham Fish and Chips, Slough, Berkshire

Callaway's Fish & Chips, Dorchester, Dorset

East Coast, Musselburgh, East Lothian

Catch Fish & Chips, Ashford, Kent

Chips @ No.8, Prestwich, Greater Manchester

Churchill's Fish & Chips, Langney, Eastbourne

Cods and Rockers, Tadley, Hampshire

Croft Street Fisheries, Leeds, Yorkshire

Davenport's Fish & Chips, Louth, Lincolnshire

David's Fish & Chips, Brixham, Devon

DJ's Fish and Chips, Paignton, Devon

Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perthshire

Eric's Fish & Chips, King's Lynn, Norfolk

Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire

Fish 'n' Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset

Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Monmouthshire

Fochabers Fish Bar, Fochabers, Moray

Frydays of Kendal, Kendal, Cumbria

Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Greg & Lou's, Redruth, Cornwall

The Little Chippy, Tyldesley, Manchester

Heavenly On The Go, Crosby, Cumbria

Hikary's Fish Bar, Neath, West Glamorgan

Hiks, Brynhyfryd, Swansea

Hill Top Village Fisheries, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Howe & Co Van 19, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Howe & Co Van 22, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Howe & Co Van 66, Granborough, Buckinghamshire Land & Sea, Sowerby, North Yorkshire

Low's Traditional Fish & Chips - Berryden, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire

Marina Fish and Chips, Chapel St. Leonards, Lincolnshire

Market Hill Fisheries, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Moore's Fish & Chips, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway

My Plaice Fish & Chips, Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk Port Chippy, Amlwch, Anglesey

Priory Plaice Fish and Chips, Ulverston, Cumbria

Shap Chippy Mobile, Appleby, Cumbria

St John's Fish Bar, Warwick, Warwickshire

The Cafe Royal, Annan, Dumfries and Galloway

The Chippie Van, Penrith, Cumbria

The Chippy, Dartford, Kent

The Codfather, Northwich, Cheshire

The Esk Cafe, Longtown, Cumbria

The Fish at Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester

The Fish Bank, Sherburn in Elmet, Leeds, West Yorkshire

The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire

The Golden Fry, Benllech, Anglesey

The Lincolnshire Fryer, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire

The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset

The Plaice To Be, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire

The Village Fish & Chips, Orpington, Kent

Tony's Fish and Chips, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire

Towngate Fisheries, Idle, West Yorkshire

Yan's Fish Bar, Cardiff

10 best fish & chip restaurants:

Catch Fish and Chips West End, Glasgow

Chipmongers, Portstewart, County Londonderry

Eric's Fish & Chips, King's Lynn, Norfolk

Fish City, Belfast

Fisherman’s Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear

Fish ’n’ Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset

Harlees, Westbury, Wiltshire

Port & Starboard, Indian Queens, Cornwall

The Cod’s Scallops, Market Harborough, Leicestershire

What The Fish, London