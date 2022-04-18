Is YOUR local chippy on this list? Britain's best fish and chip takeaways and restaurants are revealed
Few things unite Britain as well as a good portion of crispy, battered fish served alongside a chunky plate of golden fried potatoes - usually doused with a healthy splash of vinegar.
And now the UK's best chippies have been revealed, after sampling by mystery diners across the country.
The Fry Awards have crowned their 2021/2022 winners - listed in alphabetical order - after eight months of trying out Britain's best and brightest in batter.
Cumbria appeared to emerge as a headliner location for the best takeaways, with six of the premises.
Lincolnshire also held an impressive array with four of the best chippies and there was a good showing across various parts of Yorkshire.
Establishments were assessed on cleanliness, staff knowledge, professionalism and social media presence.
In order to place on the coveted list, takeaways needed a benchmark score of 96 per cent or over of the 100 marks up for grabs.
The threshold for restaurants was 95 per cent or higher, according to Fry Magazine, which runs the awards and released the list on March 9.
Reece Head, competition organiser, said: 'We're so pleased to announce this year's winners.
'The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.
'It's been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position.
'Our 50 Best Takeaway and 10 Best Restaurant winners really do represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal.'
The Fry Awards 2022/23 will open for entry over the coming weeks.
Fish and chips are as an engrained in the UK's national identity as are the shops which run them, traditionally being managed as small family businesses.
The iconic dish was one of the few foods which wasn't rationed during World War II and according to Historic UK became so wildly popular that one shop in Bradford had to hire a doorman to handle the queues in 1931.
2021/2022 Fry Award winners
50 best fish & chip takeaways:
Alrewas Fryer, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire
Auckley Friery, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
Burnham Fish and Chips, Slough, Berkshire
Callaway's Fish & Chips, Dorchester, Dorset
East Coast, Musselburgh, East Lothian
Catch Fish & Chips, Ashford, Kent
Chips @ No.8, Prestwich, Greater Manchester
Churchill's Fish & Chips, Langney, Eastbourne
Cods and Rockers, Tadley, Hampshire
Croft Street Fisheries, Leeds, Yorkshire
Davenport's Fish & Chips, Louth, Lincolnshire
David's Fish & Chips, Brixham, Devon
DJ's Fish and Chips, Paignton, Devon
Dunkeld Fish Bar, Dunkeld, Perthshire
Eric's Fish & Chips, King's Lynn, Norfolk
Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire
Fish 'n' Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset
Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Monmouthshire
Fochabers Fish Bar, Fochabers, Moray
Frydays of Kendal, Kendal, Cumbria
Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
Greg & Lou's, Redruth, Cornwall
The Little Chippy, Tyldesley, Manchester
Heavenly On The Go, Crosby, Cumbria
Hikary's Fish Bar, Neath, West Glamorgan
Hiks, Brynhyfryd, Swansea
Hill Top Village Fisheries, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Howe & Co Van 19, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
Howe & Co Van 22, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Howe & Co Van 66, Granborough, Buckinghamshire Land & Sea, Sowerby, North Yorkshire
Low's Traditional Fish & Chips - Berryden, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire
Marina Fish and Chips, Chapel St. Leonards, Lincolnshire
Market Hill Fisheries, Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Moore's Fish & Chips, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway
My Plaice Fish & Chips, Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk Port Chippy, Amlwch, Anglesey
Priory Plaice Fish and Chips, Ulverston, Cumbria
Shap Chippy Mobile, Appleby, Cumbria
St John's Fish Bar, Warwick, Warwickshire
The Cafe Royal, Annan, Dumfries and Galloway
The Chippie Van, Penrith, Cumbria
The Chippy, Dartford, Kent
The Codfather, Northwich, Cheshire
The Esk Cafe, Longtown, Cumbria
The Fish at Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester
The Fish Bank, Sherburn in Elmet, Leeds, West Yorkshire
The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire
The Golden Fry, Benllech, Anglesey
The Lincolnshire Fryer, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire
The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset
The Plaice To Be, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire
The Village Fish & Chips, Orpington, Kent
Tony's Fish and Chips, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire
Towngate Fisheries, Idle, West Yorkshire
Yan's Fish Bar, Cardiff
10 best fish & chip restaurants:
Catch Fish and Chips West End, Glasgow
Chipmongers, Portstewart, County Londonderry
Eric's Fish & Chips, King's Lynn, Norfolk
Fish City, Belfast
Fisherman’s Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear
Fish ’n’ Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset
Harlees, Westbury, Wiltshire
Port & Starboard, Indian Queens, Cornwall
The Cod’s Scallops, Market Harborough, Leicestershire
What The Fish, London
