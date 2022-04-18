ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Bale ‘wants transfer to new club in Spain after finishing Real Madrid contract’ this summer

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
 1 day ago

GARETH BALE wants to stay in Spain after his Real Madrid contract ends this summer, according to new reports.

The Welsh winger is set to leave the Bernabeu after signing for the club nine years ago.

Gareth Bale could leave Real Madrid but stay in Spain, according to the latest reports on his future Credit: Reuters

While he has won a series of trophies in that time, he has endured a strained relationship with fans and the country's media.

Reports from Spanish TV show El Chiringuito suggest Bale could be prepared to stay in Spain and continue playing.

They report the star, 32, is 'comfortable' in the country and wants to play on - especially if Wales qualify for the winter World Cup.

But they add he has not ruled out a move to another country if that better suits him.

The claim comes after Wales boss Rob Page said he believed Bale would continue to play on if they made it to Qatar in November.

Wales face a World Cup play-off against either Scotland or Ukraine in June as their final obstacle for a place in football's biggest international tournament.

This came after Bale hit a brace to get Wales past Austria in a 2-1 victory last month.

Bale's fortunes at club level have been less favourable, with the former Spurs man jeered after coming on as a substitute for Real Madrid in a win over Getafe.

It came weeks after he was branded a "parasite" by a Spanish newspaper.

Discussions about Bale's unease at the club has also restarted after a video from the Real Madrid dressing room showed him awkwardly avoiding celebrating with his teammates.

