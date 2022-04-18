2 children shot with Orbeez in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a report of two children at a park shot with Orbeez.

The incident happened around 5: 30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park in the 7500 block of W. 22nd Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

An 8-year-old and 11-year-old boy were shot with Orbeez by some teenagers, Clemens said. The boys recieved minor injuries that didn't require medical attention.

Orbeez are described as a "water ballon like bullet" by police.

Two other instances of people getting shot with Orbeez were reported by police in early April. In those cases Clemens said the incidents could be attributed to the "Orbeez Shooting Challenge" seen on TikTok, a social media app.

"This is a crime," Clemens said, "There could be serious consequences there could be people that are arrested."

In most cases seen in Sioux Falls witnesses describes the suspects as teenagers. Charges for those involved in these incidents could vary from disorderly conduct to simple or aggravated assault, Clemens said.

Orbeez Shooting Challenge

Back in early April, Clemens reported at least two other Orbeez shootings that could be part of a social media challenge.

The challenge consists of using “Splat guns” and similar toy guns to do “drive by shootings” and chase people and friends with a water balloon like bullet, according to the Clinton Police Department in Iowa.

Cases of the challenge have been reported in Iowa, Georgia, Florida and Massachusetts along with cases in Sioux Falls.

The videos are then shared on social media sites like TikTok.

