ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

Impairment suspected in crash that killed parish man

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 25 near Blackwell Lane in St. Tammany Parish,...

www.bogalusadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Man killed in Madison County crash

BROOKFIELD — A 36-year-old man died when his motor vehicle crashed into a creek in Madison County early Sunday morning, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Travis Chesebro, of West Edmonton, Otsego County, was northbound at a high rate of speed on Beaver Creek Road at about 4:30 a.m. when his 2006 Jeep Cherokee went off the west shoulder. Deputies said the Jeep struck several trees and overturned, becoming partially submerged in a nearby creek.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Franklinton, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Accidents
Franklinton, LA
Crime & Safety
Franklinton, LA
Accidents
State
Louisiana State
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAL

Shreveport man killed in crash Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash on I-20 late Saturday afternoon claimed the life of a Shreveport man. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Kwesi O. Corley, 44, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 4:50 p.m. He was heading westbound on I-20 near I-49.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Natchitoches Parish man dies in Winn Parish motorcycle crash

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, around 6:00 p.m., Troop E responded to a deadly crash on Louisiana Highway 126. Authorities identified the victim as 42-year-old Thomas Homan Jr. of Goldonna, La. The press release indicated that the initial investigation revealed Homan was traveling West on Louisiana […]
WINN PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Huggins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lsp
The Hollywood Reporter

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, Police Say

Ezra Miller was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to the Hawaii Island Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m., Miller was taken into custody after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa on the Big Island, police said. The alleged assault occurred at a get-together at a private residence.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Can't Find Magic With $43M Box Office Bow'The Flash's' Jesse L. Martin to Star in NBC's 'The Irrational''Flash' Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Incident in Hawaii Karaoke Bar Miller, according to police, “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Voice

Gunfight Erupts At Union County Bar

One man was in critical condition following a gunfight that erupted outside a Union County bar, authorities said.Officers responding to a report of a shooting at Tanky's Bar & Grill on Long Avenue in Hillside learned that three men were involved in a gunfight outside the bar shortly before 1:30…
HILLSIDE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
BBC

Crushed crewman's fatal injuries underestimated, sheriff says

Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy