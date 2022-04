A Beal City high school student won an award and she took that money to help the less fortunate students in her district. A Bus Trip Revealed Some Discrepancies At Her School. Rylee Sisco, a junior at Beal City High School near Mount Pleasant, was returning from a band field trip and on the way home they stopped to get some food. She noticed that a couple of the students didn’t get any food because they couldn’t afford it. This made her sad, so she decided to do something to help her less fortunate classmates.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO