ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

U.S. Attorney for District of South Dakota announces retirement

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2To8sQ_0fCcFbWk00

After serving more than 43 years as a prosecutor in South Dakota, United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced Monday that he intends to retire.

Holmes, a Custer, South Dakota native, was appointed the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota on Dec. 23.

He began his career in 1978 as a clinical law intern in the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office while still in Law School at the University of South Dakota. The following spring Holmes was offered a position by then newly elected South Dakota Attorney General Mark Meierhenry to serve as an Assistant Attorney General in the litigation division.

He spent nine years in the Attorney General’s office.

More Argus911: Body of missing woman found in Hanson County

“I was very fortunate to begin my legal career under the tutelage of Mark Meierhenry. Mark was a great lawyer and a mentor to so many South Dakota attorneys,” Holmes said.

In 1988 Holmes joined the United States Attorney’s Office in Pierre where he handled primarily Indian country criminal cases and drug prosecutions. In 1995 Holmes moved to the Sioux Falls U.S. Attorney’s office to become the lead Drug Task Force prosecutor for the District of South Dakota.

During his 34 years as a federal prosecutor Holmes prosecuted a wide array of federal criminal cases, including large scale drug conspiracies, violent crimes, tax fraud, federal program fraud and environmental crimes. He received several awards for his work in the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Holmes has served three times as Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota. Holmes also held the position of First Assistant U.S. Attorney for four different U.S. Attorneys. He has been the Criminal Chief for the office for more than 19 years, according to the release.

“It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated law enforcement officials from state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies who toil every day to keep our communities safe," Holmes said, "In my career I also have had the privilege of serving alongside many talented and devoted attorneys. I have always admired their professionalism and their dedication to public service.”

Holmes began serving as Acting U.S. Attorney under the Vacancies Reform Act on Feb. 26, 2021, following the resignation of U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons. On Dec. 23, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Holmes U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota for 120 days under the provisions of 28 U.S.C. § 546, according to the release.

The U.S. District Court will appoint an interim U.S. Attorney on April 22, 2022. Holmes has agreed to remain with the office for a period of time to assist with the transition.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: U.S. Attorney for District of South Dakota announces retirement

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Pierre, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Vice

The US Just Put a $10 Million Bounty on an Unknown Cartel Leader

The Biden administration just placed a $10 million reward on the head of the leader of a little-known cartel in Guatemala. The prize for Eugenio Darío Molina-López “Molina”, head of Los Huistas, is twice that offered for help leading to the capture of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, known as Los Chapitos, which was set to $5 million for each in December 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Attorneys#Retirement#Attorney General#Law School#Indian#Drug Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. – A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota Friday night. Law enforcement was able to use cell phone...
EDGELEY, ND
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy