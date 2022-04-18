ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Overnight lane closures coming to I-95 in Stafford County

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Obc6M_0fCcErVl00

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A push to expand the I-95 express lanes will result in overnight lane closures and detours in Stafford County over the coming weeks.

Weather permitting, construction will be underway from April 25 through to May 5 as crews lift and install beams over the highway for future access points.

The construction work will impact traffic for I-95 northbound and I-95 Express Lanes southbound.

Here’s what to expect April 25-28 on the 95 Express Lanes South:

  • At 10 p.m., all I-95 southbound Express Lanes motorists will be detoured off the lanes. The final exit point to the I-95 southbound regular lanes will be near Joplin Road/Quantico.
  • The I-95 Express Lanes will follow the normal reversal schedule and at midnight the southbound-to-northbound Express Lanes reversal for the remainder of the corridor will begin.
  • By 2 a.m., access to the northbound I-95 Express Lanes will be available starting near Dumfries Road.
  • At 4 a.m. the entry points at Courthouse Road/Route 630 and Garrisonville Road/Route 610 will re-open.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0xEU_0fCcErVl00
(Stafford County Map via Axis)

Here’s what to expect May 2-5 on I-95 North:

  • At 10 p.m., all I-95 southbound Express Lanes drivers will be detoured off the Lanes. Again, the final exit point to the I-95 southbound regular lanes will be near Joplin Road/Quantico.
  • At 11 p.m., all traffic on the I-95 northbound regular lanes near Garrisonville Road/Route 610 will be detoured to the Express Lanes for one-and-a-half miles. Tolls will not apply to drivers routed onto the Express Lanes.
  • Virginia State Police will help with driver safety during the detour onto the 95 Express Lanes.
  • All I-95 northbound interchange ramps will remain open, at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) and exit 148 (Quantico).
  • By 2 a.m., access to the northbound I-95 Express Lanes will be available starting near Dumfries Road with tolls in place.
  • At 4 a.m. entry points to the northbound I-95 Express Lanes near Courthouse Road and Garrisonville Road will open with tolls in place.

These closures are part of a larger project to extend the I-95 Express Lanes a further 10 miles south near Fredericksburg. The lengthened lanes will connect with the 395 Express Lanes to create a connected corridor spanning nearly 50 miles from the Fredericksburg area to the D.C. line.

The “95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension Project” is also intending to offer new access points to the existing 95 Express Lanes, new ramps that provide direct access to Quantico and Courthouse Road and add seven new bridges.

More information on the project can be found on the 95 Express Lanes website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Crash briefly closed southbound 29 in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A two-vehicle crash briefly closed southbound Route 29 in Albemarle County on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection with Taylors Gap Road. The Albemarle County Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries but no one was taken to...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford County, VA
Government
City
Fredericksburg, VA
City
Quantico, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
County
Stafford County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Stafford County, VA
Traffic
WVNS

Accident shuts down I-77 southbound lanes

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An accident shut down both southbound lanes of I-77 near Princeton. According to Mercer County dispatch, a call first came in a little after ten on Friday, April 15, 2022 about an accident on I-77 right before the Princeton exit. East River Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia State Police […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Inside Nova

Driver seriously injured in fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Stafford

A truck driver suffered serious injuries in a fiery Wednesday morning crash that closed southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County for hours. At 8:32 a.m., troopers were called to the wreck at the 135 mile marker near Centreport Parkway, where a tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
STAFFORD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Interstate 95#The Lanes#Tolls#Virginia State Police#Axis
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Cyclist dead in Frederick Co. crash

A well-known cyclist in the D.C. area racing community is dead following a Monday afternoon crash in Frederick County, Maryland. Shawn “bega” Blumenfeld, 51, of Emmitsburg, died in a crash after a van struck the rear of Blumenfeld’s bicycle “for reasons unknown” in Emmitsburg, Maryland State Police said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy