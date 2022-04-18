Suspect accused of killing 3 people in Dayton homicide set for trial

Humphrey Sr, Octavius Lamont (09/18/1979) Humphrey Sr, Octavius Lamont (09/18/1979) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 20-014629 on 12/11/2020 at 2:46 PM. Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Having Weapons While Under Dis (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of murder in connection to the deaths of three people in 2020 is set to go on trial beginning Monday.

Octavius Humphrey Sr., 41, of Dayton was indicted on six counts of murder in connection to the triple homicide that happened on Nov. 24. Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., said that Humphrey shot and killed three men inside a home on N. Gettysburg Avenue.

Police were dispatched to a home on N. Gettysburg Avenue when they discovered the bodies of Dontay Alston, Michael Jackson and Justin Wilson.

In addition to the murder indictments, Humphrey was indicted for three counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, three counts felonious assault causing serious physical harm, one count of having weapons while under disability prior offense of violence and one count of having weapons while under disability prior drug conviction.

Police responded to a house in the 2600 block of North Gettysburg around 5:45 p.m. after one of the victims called 911 to say he and two others were shot.

“Three people are shot,” the caller told dispatchers. “We need emergency help.”

The caller stops responding and the line goes silent.

Police had to force their way into the house when they got there and then found the three men inside suffering from gunshot wounds. All three died at the house.

A Dayton police report shows officers recovered more than 4.5 pounds of drugs, including marijuana, as part of their investigation into the shooting.

According to court records, police found ammo that matched the shell casings found at the shooting scene were recovered from Humphrey’s home on Morgan Avenue in Trotwood. Investigators also said they found over $4,500 with rubber bands matching those found at the shooting scene. Marijuana bagged like marijuana found at the shooting scene also was found at Humphrey’s home.

Hall said several weapons were recovered and it appeared only one person fired shots.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police assisted in the investigation and arrest of Humphrey.

Hall said Humphrey was known by Dayton Police prior to this shooting. He pleaded guilty to a marijuana-related charge in 2018.

