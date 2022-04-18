ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

John Manahan Dies in Minibike Accident on Mason Avenue [Chatsworth, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic Collision on North Mason Avenue Left One Fatality. According to the L.A. Fire Department, the collision happened at around 8:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue. Furthermore, the police responded shortly to the scene after receiving a collision report between an SUV and a minibike....

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

