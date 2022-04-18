ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, GA

New information released on man accused of killing 3 at Georgia gun range

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9Zez_0fCcCSi800
Georgia man arrested: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified Jacob Christian Muse as the suspect in slayings of Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., Evelyn Hawk, and their grandson, Alexander Luke Hawk. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A College Park man accused of shooting and killing three people at a Grantville gun range last weekend had once lived in the area and shopped at the store, police said Monday.

Jacob Christian Muse, 21, was arrested in the shooting deaths of 75-year-old Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., his 75-year-old wife, Evelyn Hawk, and their 18-year-old grandson, Luke Hawk.

Hawk Sr. and his wife owned the Lock, Stock & Barrell Shooting Range in Grantville in Coweta County.

The family was murdered on April 8 and investigators determined that the shooter had stolen more than 40 guns and also disabled cameras at the business.

Muse was arrested at a home in College Park on April 15. Investigators found stolen handguns and long guns inside Muse’s home.

Muse was charged with three counts of malice murder.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have determined that Muse formerly lived in Grantville and was a customer at the shooting range. He had bought at least one gun from the business and spent time there on the firing range, agents said.

It’s unclear if the Hawk family had a direct relationship with Muse.

So far, Muse is the only person who has been arrested, but Grantville Police say that is subject to change.

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk had run Lock, Stock and Barrel and been a part of the small, tight-knit community for nearly 30-years. Their grandson Luke was on spring break from high school, helping his grandparents at the shop.

Luke Hawk’s father, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk found the bodies of his family.

It’s unclear if Muse will face any more charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Bond revoked for Mobile man accused of killing girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January. During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the […]
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Georgia to pay $4.8M in state trooper's killing of Black man

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay a $4.8 million legal settlement to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.The office of Georgia's attorney general confirmed the hefty settlement amount Friday. The trooper who killed Julian Lewis was swiftly fired by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with murder following the 2020 killing. But the prosecution of the former trooper, Jacob Thompson, stalled last summer when a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict him.Atlanta attorney Andrew Lampros said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Grantville, GA
Coweta County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Coweta County, GA
City
College Park, GA
College Park, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WALB 10

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Grantville Police#Lock Stock And Barrel
CBS 46

Man killed in crash on I-85 North in Gwinnett County

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van. Suwanee Police Captain Robert Thompson tells us the person killed has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Zuno, of Buford, Ga., and his next...
SUWANEE, GA
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Family identifies 10-year-old killed in house fire

Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills. A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but financially as well. Americans are burdened with at least $140 billion in outstanding medical debt according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. But help is out there. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa speaks with experts on the frontline aiding those “Diagnosed with Debt”.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy