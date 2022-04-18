New information released on man accused of killing 3 at Georgia gun range

Georgia man arrested: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified Jacob Christian Muse as the suspect in slayings of Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., Evelyn Hawk, and their grandson, Alexander Luke Hawk. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A College Park man accused of shooting and killing three people at a Grantville gun range last weekend had once lived in the area and shopped at the store, police said Monday.

Jacob Christian Muse, 21, was arrested in the shooting deaths of 75-year-old Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., his 75-year-old wife, Evelyn Hawk, and their 18-year-old grandson, Luke Hawk.

Hawk Sr. and his wife owned the Lock, Stock & Barrell Shooting Range in Grantville in Coweta County.

The family was murdered on April 8 and investigators determined that the shooter had stolen more than 40 guns and also disabled cameras at the business.

Muse was arrested at a home in College Park on April 15. Investigators found stolen handguns and long guns inside Muse’s home.

Muse was charged with three counts of malice murder.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have determined that Muse formerly lived in Grantville and was a customer at the shooting range. He had bought at least one gun from the business and spent time there on the firing range, agents said.

It’s unclear if the Hawk family had a direct relationship with Muse.

So far, Muse is the only person who has been arrested, but Grantville Police say that is subject to change.

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk had run Lock, Stock and Barrel and been a part of the small, tight-knit community for nearly 30-years. Their grandson Luke was on spring break from high school, helping his grandparents at the shop.

Luke Hawk’s father, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk found the bodies of his family.

It’s unclear if Muse will face any more charges.

