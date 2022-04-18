ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Urgent warning to drivers as woman is pulled over by ‘fake cop’ claiming she was speeding – the 4 signs he wasn’t real

By Forrest McFarland
 2 days ago

A WOMAN has given an urgent warning to drivers after she was pulled over by a man she believes was posing as a police officer.

When an Arizona man on a motorcycle started flashing lights and pulled her over on the highway she, "knew something was off," KOLD reported.

Melissa Baker called 911 after feeling like something was off about the man she believed was posing as a cop Credit: KOLD
The man gave Baker a "warning" after taking a look at her information Credit: KOLD
Pima County deputy Tyler Legg said all officers should have their badge and a photo ID at all times Credit: KOLD

Melissa Baker, 18, told the outlet that she was going 65mph when she was stopped by a man who apparently was not dressed like an officer.

"He didn't identify himself. He didn't introduce himself. He said that I was speeding," Baker said.

After stopping Baker, the man asked for her information.

Unnerved by the situation, Baker obliged the man and gave him her identification.

The man then said that he "ran her information" and gave her a "warning."

"He didn't give me a citation. He didn't give me a receipt for anything," Baker said.

He also apparently changed his story while he was talking to Baker. He said at first that she was going 65mph, but then told her that she was going 80mph later.

Baker made the decision to call 911 after feeling that something was off about the entire situation.

The man apparently did not have on a uniform or a badge.

Baker said the dispatcher "thought it was very suspicious that his clothing didn't align with cops and that he had Airpods in".

"They said that they like to have a professional outlook on things when they're approaching citizens," Baker explained.

The dispatcher then checked to see if her name was run through the system recently and told her it never was.

Baker warned her neighbors of this situation, as the man accessed her name and address when he took her identification.

KOLD spoke with Pima County officials, and they explained that every officer should identify themselves and have their badge.

Citizens can ask to see a police officer's identification before they provide their own, Pima County officials said.

"They could call 911 to speak with a dispatcher, specifically for what agency the person is claiming to be with," deputy Tyler Legg told KOLD. "Through that, they can make sure the person who pulled them over is in fact a member of that department."

The US Sun reached out to the Pima County Sheriff's Department regarding any updates to this situation.

