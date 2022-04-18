Shatanya Clarke cause of death news – Texas KFDX anchor dead at just 27 after brain tumor diagnosis

A BELOVED young Texas news anchor has tragically passed away at just 27.

Shatanya Clarke died in her home on Thursday, two years after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Clarke joined local Texas outlet KFDX in 21018 as a local reporter before being quickly promoted to news anchor.

According to KFDX, Clarke graduated from Florida A&M University and served as a Zeta Phi Beta sorority member.

Fellow KFDC News Director Adam P Bradshaw said, "Shatanya was a bigger-than-life spirit."

Read our Shantanya Clarke live blog for the latest news and updates...

Shatanya's Journey

Shatanya Clarke was open about her battle with cancer and regularly shared updates on her social media profiles and her YouTube channel called "Shatanya's Road to Recovery."

To see the videos from her YouTube channel, see the clips here.

'Thoughts and prayers'

"My thoughts and prayers go out the KFDX family and the family of Shatanya Clarke for their loss," Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell shared on Twitter after news of Shatanya's death broke.

"God bless you all. #NexstarNation"

'We want to say thank you'

KFDX thanked viewers on their official website for helping them get through the loss of Shatanya Clarke.

"We want to say thank you to Texoma for all of the condolences, support, and heartfelt stories you have shared with us as we navigate the loss of Shatanya," a tribute message read.

Vigil planned

On Twitter, a former journalist shared that there is a candlelight vigil planned for Shatanya Clarke tonight.

"For those who want to celebrate @clarke_shatanya, we’re hosting a candlelight vigil on Monday night. It will be live streamed on @TexomasHomepage," Brittney Cottingham shared.

'I cannot change the things in my past'

“I’ve come to accept that my life turned out exactly as it was designed, or destined to be,” Shatanya Clarke said in some of the final moments of her YouTube series, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

“Whether I like it or not, whether I understand the reason or not, I cannot change the things in my past."

"I can only control my present, and possibly make choices that positively affect my future.”

Clarke went through chemo

Shatanya Clarke went through major brain surgery, chemotherapy, and treatments for her brain tumor, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

She originally thought it was just a severe headache.

What kind of cancer did Clarke have?

Through a series on her YouTube channel, Shatanya Clarke revealed her battle with a Myxoid Mesenchymal tumor, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

She was diagnosed at age 25.

Last Instagram post

Shatanya Clarke's last Instagram post naturally involved her work.

She shared a video of snow from a storm in the area and captioned it, "One live shot down… one to go."

Did Shatanya Clarke have an Instagram?

Shatanya Clarke did have an Instagram account, though she hadn't updated it in the weeks before her death.

Her last post was on February 2.

Shatanya Clarke's Twitter account

Shatanya Clarke tweeted often about local stories and seemed to have a passion for drawing attention to them.

One of her last tweets read, "Definitely check out Stephanie Humberd’s story! She is truly inspiring! Remarkable indeed. It was an honor to tell her story."

'A true professional'

Clarke's former colleague Nicholas Quallich tweeted: "I am so sad to hear of the death of my former @TexomasHomepage colleague @clarke_shatanya."

"She was smart, funny and a true professional. She will be missed. May she Rest In Peace."

'We always found ways to laugh'

Idaho News 6 anchor Jake Garcia shared: "I'm sad to hear the news of @clarke_shatanya's passing. We crossed paths multiple times while working in Wichita Falls.

"Every time I saw her there was a giant smile on her face. Though we were competition we always found ways to laugh."

'She had a passion for telling stories'

Fellow KFDX News Director Adam P Bradshaw said of the anchor after her death, "Shatanya was a bigger-than-life spirit."

"Her wit and personality could brighten anyone’s day. She had a passion for telling stories in a way that really hit home."

"To say our family and this community will miss her is the understatement of the year.”

Shatanya Clarke's alma mater

According to KFDX, Clarke graduated from Florida A&M University and served as a Zeta Phi Beta sorority member.

Clarke's Covid charity spotlighting

During the pandemic, Shatanya Clarke created a segment — Helping the Helpers — to help local charities raise money to support their efforts against Covid-19.

Shatanya Clarke shared her journey

Clarke had been open about her battle with a brain tumor before her death and regularly shared updates on her social media profiles and her YouTube channel called "Shatanya's Road to Recovery."

“The truth is - Bob Marley said it first - you never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice,” Clarke said in her final video titled The Finale.

“I’ve come to accept that my life turned out exactly as it was designed, or destined to be,” Clarke added.

"Whether I like it or not, whether I understand the reason or not, I cannot change the things in my past. I can only control my present, and possibly make choices that positively affect my future.”

Where did Shatanya Clarke work?

Clarke joined local Texas outlet KFDX in 21018 as a local reporter before being quickly promoted to news anchor at the station.

How old was Shatanya Clarke?

Clarke was just 27 years old when she passed away.

How did Clarke die?

Shatanya Clarke passed away at her home Thursday morning after "battling an illness," and "was optimistic about upcoming medical treatments," Texoma's Homepage reported.

She died two years after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

When did Shatanya Clarke pass away?