Fairfield County, CT

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY Northwesterly winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph will combine with relative humidities dropping below 30 percent this afternoon to produce an elevated risk of fire spread today for northwest Connecticut and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts. Open burning is not recommended today. Follow instructions of local fire wardens. Be careful when handling and disposing of ignition sources outdoors, such as cigarettes or matches.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 01:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton, and Western Essex Counties in New York. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher elevations of the Adirondacks could see additional ice accumulation into Thursday afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delta, Menominee, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta; Menominee; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft, Delta and Menominee Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Southern Cook County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Madison, Onondaga, Southern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Madison; Onondaga; Southern Cayuga WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum wind chills of 0 to 10 below zero are expected tonight into Monday morning.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Harris, Southern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Harris; Southern Liberty FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Harris, Grimes, Houston, Inland Harris, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker and Waller. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. If you are on the road overnight please be on the lookout for flooded roadways and do not attempt to cross any flooded roads that you encounter. It is very difficult to judge the depth of the water at night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will slowly move through the watch area bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms...some with locally heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible. With this slow moving cold front will come the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain in some localized areas with isolated higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jemez Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow packed or icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Merrimack, Southern Carroll, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 06:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Southern Carroll; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TODAY AND TONIGHT .A couple of waves of low pressure will move past the region today and tonight. While low elevations will see mainly rain, elevations especially above 1000 feet will see and mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch at lower elevations, and up to one third of an inch between 1 and 3 thousand feet. * WHERE...Portions of western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow and sleet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, and sleet accumulations of between one and two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Central Penobscot, Northern Washington and Southern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Yates A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CORTLAND...SENECA MADISON...STEUBEN...OTSEGO...CHEMUNG...CHENANGO...ONONDAGA...SOUTHERN ONEIDA...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...YATES...SCHUYLER...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 158 PM EDT, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Waterville to near Sempronius to Himrod to near Kanona and moving southeast at 30 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ithaca, Cortland, Corning, Bath, Eaton, Hector, Hamilton, Cayuga Heights, Starkey and Lansing. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 14. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 37 and 45. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

Community Policy