Bronx, NY

Wind Advisory issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, southeastern Union, Queens, Richmond, Kings, New York (Manhattan) and southwestern Nassau Counties through 245 PM EDT At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bay Ridge, or over The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Occasional cloud to ground lightning will also occur. Locations impacted include Jamaica, Flatbush, Bayonne, Linden, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Coney Island, Garden City, Lynbrook, Mineola, Woodmere, Rockaway Beach, Todt Hill, Crown Heights and Kennedy Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC News

April nor'easter drops more than a foot of snow, knocks power out for thousands

A spring nor'easter has already dropped at least a foot of snow on parts of New York and Pennsylvania, leading to power outages and closures of businesses and schools. Nearly 230,000 customers were without power in the Northeast on Tuesday afternoon. New York had the most outages at more than 171,000, while Pennsylvania had more than 42,000, according to PowerOutage.us. The numbers were falling as power was being restored.
News 12

GUIDE: Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for April 21

Here's how to enjoy all of this week's destinations from Road Trip: Close to Home - from the thrills of Luna Park to the sprawling 67-acre park and mansion in Tarrytown known simply as Lyndhurst. Playland Bathhouse - 100 Playland Parkway. Rye, New York 10580. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday...
TARRYTOWN, NY

