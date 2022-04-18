Wind Advisory issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, southeastern Union, Queens, Richmond, Kings, New York (Manhattan) and southwestern Nassau Counties through 245 PM EDT At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bay Ridge, or over The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Occasional cloud to ground lightning will also occur. Locations impacted include Jamaica, Flatbush, Bayonne, Linden, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Coney Island, Garden City, Lynbrook, Mineola, Woodmere, Rockaway Beach, Todt Hill, Crown Heights and Kennedy Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
