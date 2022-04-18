Several injured, 1 person airlifted after a multi-vehicle accident in Baytown area (Baytown, TX) Nationwide Report

On Sunday, several people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in the Baytown area.

As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle wreck was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Wade Road, which is just north of I-10 between Beltway 8 and the Grand Parkway [...]

Read More >>

April 18, 2022

Browse through Today's Texas Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.