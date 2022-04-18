ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

DA: 5 Bay Area men charged with brazen flash robberies

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Five men were charged in a crime wave that “terrorized” the San Francisco Bay Area during holiday shopping season, prosecutors announced Monday .

Robbers armed with sledgehammers, construction hammers, and guns invaded jewelry stores in San Jose and San Francisco to carry out smash-and-grab style robberies , investigators said.

Prosecutors charged five men with felonies in connection to the crime wave: Michael Earl, 18, of Oakland; Andrew Manuel Maravilla Lopez, 19, of Hayward; Noah G Tekle, 19, of San Leandro; Charles Evans, 18, of San Leandro; and Maurice James Sweet, 19, of Pittsburg.

The brazen flash robberies were often caught on video and frightened holiday shoppers.

“These coordinated crimes scared people into thinking there was no law, no order,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Make no mistake: there are both. Police and prosecutors all over the Bay Area are working together to arrest and prosecute the people responsible for these robberies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybjjJ_0fCcBeJl00
Andrew Maravilla, Maurice Sweet, Charles Evans (Mug shots courtesy San Jose Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00A9Hg_0fCcBeJl00
Michael Earle, Noah Tekle, David Foster (Mug shots courtesy San Jose Police Department)

Earl, Maravillalopez, Tekle, and Evans were arraigned on April 15 with bail set at $250,000.

A sixth man, Maurice James Sweet, 19, of Pittsburg, is also facing charges and will be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

Prosecutors believe the men were part of an organized group that used a similar modus operandi.

On October 29, 2021, the group hit J & Huss Custom Jewelry in Eastridge Mall, according to investigators. Three men entered the jewelry store and began smashing the glass display cases that contained jewelry, using hammers. The suspects took approximately $100,000 – $150,000 worth of jewelry.

The same jewelry store was hit by groups of smash-and-grab robbers three times between October and March.

On January 3, 2022, a large group invaded the Joyeria Martha at La Placita Tropicana shopping center in San Jose, an indoor market with several jewelry and clothing stores. About nine suspects entered the store and used yellow and black hammers to damage glass display cases containing jewelry. During the robbery, one of the suspects hit a female store employee on the head with a hammer, causing injury. The robbers fled the store with jewelry.

San Jose police make 8 arrests during Easter sideshows

On November 5, 2021, two men hit CH Premier Jewelers in Valley Fair Mall. Men entered the store and attempted to break a display case using a black and yellow mallet. After unsuccessful attempts to break the glass, security responded and chased them away.

In each case, the group ran to awaiting vehicles to flee the area.

The charges were filed after the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit concluded a long-term, multi-jurisdictional investigation involving a “prolific robbery crew,” police said.

“SJPD Robbery Unit detectives, with the assistance of other local jurisdictions, worked to identify and arrest six suspects who worked in concert between October 2021 to January 2022 to commit multiple smash-and-grab robberies in San José. Through collaboration, robbery detectives were made aware of similar cases with the same criminal pattern and suspect descriptions in several other cities and counties,” SJPD wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFlNN_0fCcBeJl00
Gun seized by police

On April 14, San Jose Police Department detectives served search warrants in several Bay Area cities and made six arrests.

Additional investigative assistance was provided by Daly City PD, Palo Alto PD, Merced PD, Roseville PD, Concord PD, San Mateo PD, Pittsburg PD, Antioch PD, and the United States Marshals Service.

Prosecutors said the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 59

Alice Mak
1d ago

There’s both law and order?! All I saw was these ‘people’ were being released with the most lenient punishment that the prosecutor could think of. Or the judge just toss their cases without any consequences!

Reply
11
Kawaii Cube
20h ago

No more revolving door policies. Once caught, criminals released will be monitored with GPS devices for a lifetime. This is a choice for criminals. Criminals should lose their rights as a human being once they commit crimes against society especially organized crimes.

Reply
3
Kawaii Cube
20h ago

Crime is addictive from young age. Crimes by youths as young as 5 must be dealt with early on or else career criminals will result. If their parents had prior crimes, society must be tough on kids doing crime as young as 5. Or the result will be many gangsters in the future. Help these kids before they turned to crime as a career.

Reply
3
Related
KRON4 News

Police announce arrest of suspect in San Jose Home Depot fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A person suspected of starting the five-alarm fire at a Home Depot in San Jose earlier this month has been arrested and charged, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s officer has announced. District Attorney Jeff Rosen along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives, the San Jose Fire […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Chinatown Camera Store Targeted in Brazen Robbery

Some businesses in San Francisco's Chinatown are on edge after a brazen robbery. The crime happened Monday afternoon at a camera shop on Grant Avenue. Police said three men came into the store, smashed display counters, and stole cameras and equipment. The robbery also turned violent when people tried to stop the men.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Leandro, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburg, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Pittsburg, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Leandro, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Brazen Berkeley Bikejacking Latest in Spate of Robberies Targeting Cyclists

BERKELEY (KPIX) — It was a frightening experience for three coaches and two students on the Berkeley High School Mountain Bike team Saturday. Police say two robbers carjacked them for their expensive bikes mounted on a minivan. It was the latest in a series of armed robberies targeting bikes which have put the East Bay cycling community on edge. The robbery occurred Saturday April 16 just after 3 p.m. near Eighth and Virginia Streets in Berkeley. The victims had just returned from a practice ride near Napa. “We were certainly followed. I don’t know how long we were followed,” said Coach Dan Leaverton,...
BERKELEY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Guns
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Pair arrested in San Mateo County for attempted murder

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Pacifica man and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for attempted murder for an incident that took place in March at the Moonridge Apartments. According to the sheriff’s office — at around noon on March 11, deputies responded to a call about a stabbing near Miramontes Point Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch car does ‘donuts’ in parking lot, gets towed

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police towed a car after causing a public disturbance in a parking lot. The car collided into another and left when police arrived. Officials say multiple complaints were issued to the police. Bystanders say the car was performing donuts (when a car drives in circles) before it hit another car. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy