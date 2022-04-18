One Injured In Route 8 Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was struck and killed by a tractor trailer early Wednesday on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County, authorities said.
Troopers were called to the southbound lanes of I-83 near Shawan Road shortly before 5 a.m. in response to a report about a pedestrian who had been struck by a tractor trailer, Maryland State Police said. The unnamed man died at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers believe the man for some reason ran out onto the road before he was struck. The truck’s driver stayed at the scene.
No one else was hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.
A McPherson woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident just west of Salina early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel were sent to an injury accident on Kansas Highway 140 (K-140) just west of the intersection with Halstead Road at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
(Harrison Co.) Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County on Friday. The Iowa State Patrol says a 16-year-old juvenile from Logan was transported to Bergan Mercy by Lifenet. 43-year-old Jason King, of Woodbine, was transported to Missouri Valley Hospital by rescue personnel. According to the report,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A truck rollover crash took place on Route 7 Southbound between Pottery Addition and Toronto on Sunday afternoon. The call came into the Ohio State Highway Patrol around 3:30 p.m. The OSHP Trooper on scene confirmed the truck was traveling southbound when a vehicle defect...
A woman has drowned and three other swimmers have been rushed to hospital after an Easter tragedy at a popular beach on the NSW south coast. Paramedics were called to Surf Beach, south of Batemans Bay, at about 2pm on Sunday after reports a group of up to 10 swimmers got into difficulty in the water.
A woman in Washington City, Utah was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly hit and killed two bicyclists with her car and then drove off. The suspect said that her irritable bowel syndrome was the cause of the accident.
11-year-old Jazzmine Samaniego made an incredible recovery after a life-changing accident. Back in November, she went riding on an ATV — something she’s grown up doing on her family’s 5-acre lot in Homeland, Riverside County. But this time, it went terribly wrong. Jazzmine, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled and the bike fell on her […]
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Around 3 a.m. Monday, two tractor-trailers crashed into one another on U.S. 35 in Mason County, leading to a long cleanup. This is one of four major accidents on the roadway since Thursday, and Roy Cummings, who lives just off the highway, said he isn’t really surprised by the accidents.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies, Bulloch Fire and Rescue, Bulloch County EMS and GSP responded to two accidents which occurred minutes apart on I-16 in Bulloch County. A Ellabell lady died in the first accident. The first accident occured at 5:03 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 which was a...
Blake Shelton paid tribute to the six high school girls killed in a car accident that took place near his farm in rural Tishomingo, Oklahoma, this week. The tragedy struck close to home, both physically and metaphorically, for the country star, who lost his own brother in a car accident in 1990.
TULSA, Okla. — A school bus was involved in a multiple car crash in north Tulsa Wednesday morning. The bus and two cars were involved in the crash near East 61st Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard. Tulsa police said no injuries have been reported. Northbound and southbound lanes...
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men died after being hit by a subway train in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, according to police. Shortly before 7 a.m., the two victims, believed to be experiencing homelessness, were walking on the tracks near the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Street subway station when they were hit by a northbound No. 3 train, […]
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating what led up to a car crashing into the building of a Dunwoody animal hospital. Dunwoody police were called out to the Winters Chapel Animal Hospital off Peeler Road around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
For car safety, drivers shouldn’t rely on advanced technology and crash test scores to protect them. It also comes down to making sound decisions behind the wheel. Distracted driving is the complete opposite of that. Texting is the most common driver distraction. It’s not only dangerous but also illegal...
Injuries suffered by a crew member who later died after being crushed on an offshore vessel were underestimated, a sheriff has said. Pjero Kurida, 29, died in hospital after being crushed while the ER Athina was off Aberdeen in 2012. Coastguards were not alerted and he was instead taken ashore...
Comments / 0